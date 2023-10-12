Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS): A Technical Analysis

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.72.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) is $74.13, which is $9.85 above the current market price. The public float for ELS is 176.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELS on October 12, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

ELS) stock’s latest price update

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE: ELS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.87 compared to its previous closing price of 64.18. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-06 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) (referred to herein as the “Company,” “we,” “us,” and “our”) announced today that the Company’s third quarter 2023 earnings will be released on Monday, October 16, 2023 after market close. The Company’s executive management team will host a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s operating and financial results. The live audio webcast and replay of th.

ELS’s Market Performance

ELS’s stock has risen by 3.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.77% and a quarterly drop of -3.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.56% for ELS’s stock, with a -2.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELS stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for ELS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ELS in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $65 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELS Trading at -1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares sank -0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELS rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.01. In addition, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. saw 1.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.76 for the present operating margin

+34.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. stands at +19.61. The total capital return value is set at 8.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.12. Equity return is now at value 19.82, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS), the company’s capital structure generated 236.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.27. Total debt to assets is 62.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (ELS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.