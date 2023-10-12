Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has gone up by 0.81% for the week, with a -1.68% drop in the past month and a -8.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.22% for EQC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.33% for EQC’s stock, with a -7.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is 32.76x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EQC is 0.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for EQC is 106.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. On October 12, 2023, EQC’s average trading volume was 956.95K shares.

EQC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) has increased by 0.38 when compared to last closing price of 18.61.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-28 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) announced today that the company will release its third quarter 2023 operating results on Monday, October 30, 2023, after the close of trading. A conference call to discuss those results will be held on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 9:00 am Central Time. The conference call will be available via live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website (www.eqcre.com). A replay of the audio webcast will also be availa.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EQC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EQC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $28 based on the research report published on October 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

EQC Trading at -1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares sank -1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQC rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.61. In addition, Equity Commonwealth saw -10.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQC starting from Shifrin Orrin S, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $19.26 back on Aug 10. After this action, Shifrin Orrin S now owns 158,466 shares of Equity Commonwealth, valued at $963,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.62 for the present operating margin

+33.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equity Commonwealth stands at +59.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.27. Equity return is now at value 2.69, with 2.65 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.