Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE: ESTE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) by analysts is $24.00, which is $3.52 above the current market price. The public float for ESTE is 63.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.45% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of ESTE was 1.83M shares.

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE: ESTE)’s stock price has plunge by 1.19relation to previous closing price of 20.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

ESTE’s Market Performance

Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) has seen a 11.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.21% decline in the past month and a 30.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for ESTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.17% for ESTE’s stock, with a 36.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTE stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for ESTE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ESTE in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $27 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ESTE Trading at 9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +0.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTE rose by +11.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.57. In addition, Earthstone Energy Inc saw 43.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTE starting from Lodzinski Frank Alan, who sale 51,968 shares at the price of $20.16 back on Sep 27. After this action, Lodzinski Frank Alan now owns 356,418 shares of Earthstone Energy Inc, valued at $1,047,675 using the latest closing price.

WP Energy Chisholm Holdings, L, the 10% Owner of Earthstone Energy Inc, sale 5,000,000 shares at $14.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that WP Energy Chisholm Holdings, L is holding 7,868,234 shares at $72,600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTE

Equity return is now at value 30.29, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.