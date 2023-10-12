Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) is $248.40, The public float for DXF is 2.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DXF on October 12, 2023 was 383.30K shares.

DXF) stock’s latest price update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (AMEX: DXF)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.93 in comparison to its previous close of 0.35, however, the company has experienced a -8.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-29 that Use these tips to outperform the market The post Penny Stocks Trading Strategies, Tips for Outperforming appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

DXF’s Market Performance

DXF’s stock has fallen by -8.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.40% and a quarterly drop of -75.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.49% for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.25% for DXF’s stock, with a -75.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DXF Trading at -29.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares sank -19.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF fell by -8.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3595. In addition, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR saw -81.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.38 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR stands at -54.68. The total capital return value is set at -1.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.72. Equity return is now at value -17.02, with -7.26 for asset returns.

Based on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF), the company’s capital structure generated 73.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.25. Total debt to assets is 28.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited. ADR (DXF) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.