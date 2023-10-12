Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) Stock Sees a0.10 Increase

In the past week, DNB stock has gone up by 0.82%, with a monthly decline of -6.92% and a quarterly plunge of -17.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.23% for DNB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.52% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DNB is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) is $14.77, which is $5.1 above the current market price. The public float for DNB is 242.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.96% of that float. On October 12, 2023, DNB’s average trading volume was 2.40M shares.

DNB) stock’s latest price update

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 9.81. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET Corporate Participants Sean Anthony – Vice President, Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis Anthony Jabbour – Chief Executive Officer Bryan Hipsher – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants John Mazzoni – Wells Fargo Kyle Peterson – Needham Stephanie Moore – Jefferies Heather Balsky – Bank of America Andrew Steinerman – JPMorgan Manav Patnaik – Barclays George Tong – Goldman Sachs Craig Huber – Huber Research Partners Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Dun & Bradstreet Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DNB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $17 based on the research report published on February 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DNB Trading at -6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNB rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.01. In addition, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc saw -19.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNB starting from PIETRONTONE ANTHONY JR, who sale 28,532 shares at the price of $10.93 back on Aug 29. After this action, PIETRONTONE ANTHONY JR now owns 74,049 shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, valued at $311,986 using the latest closing price.

THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC, the Director of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, sale 13,657,926 shares at $11.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC is holding 35,921,845 shares at $151,807,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.97 for the present operating margin

+41.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc stands at -0.10. The total capital return value is set at 3.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.03. Equity return is now at value -0.64, with -0.24 for asset returns.

Based on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB), the company’s capital structure generated 104.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.03. Total debt to assets is 38.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.