Diageo plc ADR (DEO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Diageo plc ADR (NYSE: DEO) is 19.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DEO is 0.72.

The public float for DEO is 561.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On October 12, 2023, DEO’s average trading volume was 406.73K shares.

DEO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Diageo plc ADR (NYSE: DEO) has increased by 1.41 when compared to last closing price of 152.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-03 that Investors with an interest in Beverages – Alcohol stocks have likely encountered both Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) and Diageo (DEO). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

DEO’s Market Performance

Diageo plc ADR (DEO) has experienced a 3.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.02% drop in the past month, and a -12.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.18% for DEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.88% for DEO stock, with a simple moving average of -10.82% for the last 200 days.

DEO Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEO rose by +3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.09. In addition, Diageo plc ADR saw -13.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DEO

Equity return is now at value 46.04, with 9.97 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Diageo plc ADR (DEO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.