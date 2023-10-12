Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has plunged by -0.50 when compared to previous closing price of 138.21, but the company has seen a -2.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-10-08 that TipRanks’ analyst ranking service pinpoints Wall Street’s best-performing stocks, including Exxon and Darden.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) by analysts is $170.09, which is $34.73 above the current market price. The public float for DRI is 119.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.45% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of DRI was 1.14M shares.

DRI’s Market Performance

DRI stock saw a decrease of -2.61% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.34% for DRI stock, with a simple moving average of -10.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DRI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $167 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DRI Trading at -9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRI fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.19. In addition, Darden Restaurants Inc. saw -0.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRI starting from Martin Melvin John, who sale 2,966 shares at the price of $139.62 back on Oct 03. After this action, Martin Melvin John now owns 17,143 shares of Darden Restaurants Inc., valued at $414,111 using the latest closing price.

MENSAH NANA, the Director of Darden Restaurants Inc., sale 1,219 shares at $144.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that MENSAH NANA is holding 10 shares at $175,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.22 for the present operating margin

+16.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darden Restaurants Inc. stands at +9.38. The total capital return value is set at 14.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.45. Equity return is now at value 46.76, with 9.25 for asset returns.

Based on Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI), the company’s capital structure generated 268.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.90. Total debt to assets is 50.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 260.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 137.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.