Cyteir Therapeutics Inc (CYT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, CYT stock has gone up by 0.33%, with a monthly gain of 8.70% and a quarterly surge of 9.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for Cyteir Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.49% for CYT’s stock, with a 37.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cyteir Therapeutics Inc (CYT) is $2.00, which is -$1.0 below the current market price. The public float for CYT is 20.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYT on October 12, 2023 was 155.89K shares.

CYT) stock’s latest price update

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CYT)’s stock price has increased by 0.67 compared to its previous closing price of 2.98. However, the company has seen a 0.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-18 that Cyteir is a developer of cancer therapeutics that has decided to suspend operations and sell all assets. Their lead candidate, CYT-0851, is an MCT1 inhibitor being investigated in combination with chemotherapy drugs. The drug has shown monotherapy activity in a phase 1 trial, but further development has been suspended.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYT stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CYT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CYT in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on February 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CYT Trading at 7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYT fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Cyteir Therapeutics Inc saw 81.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYT starting from Novo Holdings A/S, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Jul 20. After this action, Novo Holdings A/S now owns 3,522,136 shares of Cyteir Therapeutics Inc, valued at $275,140 using the latest closing price.

Novo Holdings A/S, the 10% Owner of Cyteir Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,900 shares at $2.76 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Novo Holdings A/S is holding 3,622,136 shares at $5,247 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYT

The total capital return value is set at -28.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.49. Equity return is now at value -27.94, with -26.38 for asset returns.

Based on Cyteir Therapeutics Inc (CYT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.65. Total debt to assets is 1.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.05.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cyteir Therapeutics Inc (CYT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.