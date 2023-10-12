CVRx Inc (CVRX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CVRX is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CVRX is $21.40, which is $6.59 above the current price. The public float for CVRX is 12.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVRX on October 12, 2023 was 82.41K shares.

CVRx Inc (NASDAQ: CVRX)’s stock price has dropped by -16.33 in relation to previous closing price of 15.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-03 that CVRx Inc’s has recovered towards previous highs following the fallout of its BeAT-HF trial results in February 2023. Adoption and utilization of its Barostim product have continued to accelerate. The company has seen significant growth in unit volumes and average selling prices, and market technicals suggest a bullish continuation.

CVRX’s Market Performance

CVRx Inc (CVRX) has experienced a -13.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.71% drop in the past month, and a -20.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.00% for CVRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.18% for CVRX’s stock, with a -9.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVRX stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for CVRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CVRX in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $20 based on the research report published on January 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVRX Trading at -22.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares sank -18.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVRX fell by -13.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.84. In addition, CVRx Inc saw -30.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVRX starting from VERRASTRO PAUL, who sale 628 shares at the price of $18.55 back on Aug 03. After this action, VERRASTRO PAUL now owns 0 shares of CVRx Inc, valued at $11,652 using the latest closing price.

VERRASTRO PAUL, the CHIEF MKTG & STRAT OFFICER of CVRx Inc, sale 1,122 shares at $17.49 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that VERRASTRO PAUL is holding 2,628 shares at $19,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-189.27 for the present operating margin

+75.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVRx Inc stands at -184.38. The total capital return value is set at -32.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.62. Equity return is now at value -39.97, with -34.85 for asset returns.

Based on CVRx Inc (CVRX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.09. Total debt to assets is 5.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CVRx Inc (CVRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.