Cresud ADR (CRESY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cresud ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.69 compared to its previous closing price of 6.89. However, the company has seen a gain of 21.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-11 that Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 11, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Santiago Donato – Investor Relations Officer Alejandro Elsztain – Chief Executive Officer Matias Gaivironsky – Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good morning, everyone. I’m Santiago Donato, Investor Relations Officer of Cresud, and I welcome you to the Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cresud ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) is above average at 11.10x. The 36-month beta value for CRESY is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRESY is $7.60, which is -$0.09 below than the current price. The public float for CRESY is 59.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. The average trading volume of CRESY on October 12, 2023 was 123.68K shares.

CRESY’s Market Performance

The stock of Cresud ADR (CRESY) has seen a 21.29% increase in the past week, with a 7.25% rise in the past month, and a -6.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.19% for CRESY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.27% for CRESY’s stock, with a 13.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRESY Trading at 5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRESY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares surge +5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRESY rose by +21.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.87. In addition, Cresud ADR saw 23.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRESY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.41 for the present operating margin

+38.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cresud ADR stands at +22.18.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Cresud ADR (CRESY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.