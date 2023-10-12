The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!

Cresud ADR (CRESY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

/ Companies / By

Cresud ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.69 compared to its previous closing price of 6.89. However, the company has seen a gain of 21.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-11 that Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 11, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Santiago Donato – Investor Relations Officer Alejandro Elsztain – Chief Executive Officer Matias Gaivironsky – Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good morning, everyone. I’m Santiago Donato, Investor Relations Officer of Cresud, and I welcome you to the Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Cresud ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cresud ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) is above average at 11.10x. The 36-month beta value for CRESY is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free

The average price estimated by analysts for CRESY is $7.60, which is -$0.09 below than the current price. The public float for CRESY is 59.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. The average trading volume of CRESY on October 12, 2023 was 123.68K shares.

CRESY’s Market Performance

The stock of Cresud ADR (CRESY) has seen a 21.29% increase in the past week, with a 7.25% rise in the past month, and a -6.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.19% for CRESY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.27% for CRESY’s stock, with a 13.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRESY Trading at 5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRESY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares surge +5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRESY rose by +21.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.87. In addition, Cresud ADR saw 23.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRESY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +12.41 for the present operating margin
  • +38.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cresud ADR stands at +22.18.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Cresud ADR (CRESY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​