Coya Therapeutics Inc (COYA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for COYA is $18.00, which is $12.68 above the current price. The public float for COYA is 8.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COYA on October 12, 2023 was 62.70K shares.

COYA) stock’s latest price update

Coya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: COYA)’s stock price has soared by 13.41 in relation to previous closing price of 4.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 40.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-25 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: COYA) (“Coya” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing multiple therapeutic platforms intended to enhance Treg function, including biologics and cell therapies, announced that Dr. Phil Campbell, Professor of Biomedical Engineering at CMU, will discuss novel proof of concept data in his presentation, “Rapid Functionalization of Treg Exosomes for Targeted Immunotherapy” at the 5th Exosome Based Therapeutic Deve.

COYA’s Market Performance

Coya Therapeutics Inc (COYA) has experienced a 40.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.10% drop in the past month, and a 14.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.54% for COYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.09% for COYA’s stock, with a 7.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COYA Trading at 18.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.52%, as shares sank -0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COYA rose by +40.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.04. In addition, Coya Therapeutics Inc saw -1.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for COYA

The total capital return value is set at -226.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -298.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coya Therapeutics Inc (COYA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.