COPT Defense Properties (CDP) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, CDP stock has gone up by 7.74%, with a monthly decline of -0.44% and a quarterly plunge of -2.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.35% for COPT Defense Properties The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.64% for CDP stock, with a simple moving average of 0.69% for the last 200 days.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CDP is 1.03.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for CDP is $28.90, which is $4.17 above the current price. The public float for CDP is 112.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CDP on October 12, 2023 was 780.79K shares.

CDP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE: CDP) has increased by 2.97 when compared to last closing price of 24.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDP stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CDP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CDP in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $27 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDP Trading at -0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDP rose by +7.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.07. In addition, COPT Defense Properties saw -3.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDP starting from DENTON ROBERT L, who sale 3,941 shares at the price of $22.95 back on May 17. After this action, DENTON ROBERT L now owns 4,523 shares of COPT Defense Properties, valued at $90,440 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDP

Equity return is now at value 11.24, with 4.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, COPT Defense Properties (CDP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.