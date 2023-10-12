Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, VLRS stock has gone up by 2.67%, with a monthly decline of -30.10% and a quarterly plunge of -50.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.92% for Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.64% for VLRS’s stock, with a -38.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (NYSE: VLRS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 311.71x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) is $18.01, which is $12.91 above the current market price. The public float for VLRS is 92.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VLRS on October 12, 2023 was 664.14K shares.

VLRS) stock’s latest price update

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (NYSE: VLRS)’s stock price has increased by 1.32 compared to its previous closing price of 6.83. However, the company has seen a 2.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Volaris stock has underperformed despite a bullish view, prompting a review of its valuation. Base fares declined, load factors softened, and there are problems with the GTF that powers part of the Volaris fleet. Opportunities include increased services to US airports, and market penetration potential in Mexico.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLRS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VLRS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VLRS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on June 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VLRS Trading at -24.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares sank -26.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLRS rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.45. In addition, Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR saw -17.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VLRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.65 for the present operating margin

+8.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR stands at -2.82. The total capital return value is set at 0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.03. Equity return is now at value 1.57, with 0.07 for asset returns.

Based on Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,270.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.70. Total debt to assets is 66.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,079.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.