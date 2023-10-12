Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE: CMC) is above average at 5.98x. The 36-month beta value for CMC is also noteworthy at 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CMC is $61.33, which is $12.99 above than the current price. The public float for CMC is 115.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.22% of that float. The average trading volume of CMC on October 12, 2023 was 760.92K shares.

CMC) stock’s latest price update

Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE: CMC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.98relation to previous closing price of 48.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that A high inflationary environment looks here to stay which makes monitoring commodity prices and stocks that can benefit accordingly very important to investors.

CMC’s Market Performance

CMC’s stock has risen by 1.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.96% and a quarterly drop of -13.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Commercial Metals Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.83% for CMC stock, with a simple moving average of -4.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $63 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMC Trading at -9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMC rose by +1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.57. In addition, Commercial Metals Co. saw 0.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMC starting from Smith Barbara, who sale 48,300 shares at the price of $56.51 back on Jul 25. After this action, Smith Barbara now owns 283,785 shares of Commercial Metals Co., valued at $2,729,433 using the latest closing price.

Smith Barbara, the Chairman & CEO of Commercial Metals Co., sale 1,700 shares at $56.45 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Smith Barbara is holding 332,085 shares at $95,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.89 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Commercial Metals Co. stands at +13.66. The total capital return value is set at 31.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.76. Equity return is now at value 26.91, with 15.28 for asset returns.

Based on Commercial Metals Co. (CMC), the company’s capital structure generated 50.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.36. Total debt to assets is 25.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.