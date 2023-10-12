Cognex Corp. (CGNX) Stock Sees a-1.40 Decrease

In the past week, CGNX stock has gone down by -2.32%, with a monthly decline of -3.83% and a quarterly plunge of -28.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Cognex Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.79% for CGNX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.28% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ: CGNX) is 41.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CGNX is 1.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cognex Corp. (CGNX) is $51.33, which is $10.5 above the current market price. The public float for CGNX is 171.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% of that float. On October 12, 2023, CGNX’s average trading volume was 803.29K shares.

CGNX) stock’s latest price update

Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ: CGNX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.40 compared to its previous closing price of 41.51. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-11 that Cognex’s dividend supports the case for buying the stock. Estée Lauder has a unique strategy that could pay off big time.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGNX stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CGNX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CGNX in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $55 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CGNX Trading at -9.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGNX fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.43. In addition, Cognex Corp. saw -13.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGNX starting from ALIAS PATRICK, who sale 4,375 shares at the price of $49.53 back on Mar 06. After this action, ALIAS PATRICK now owns 0 shares of Cognex Corp., valued at $216,676 using the latest closing price.

ALIAS PATRICK, the Director of Cognex Corp., sale 600 shares at $49.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that ALIAS PATRICK is holding 0 shares at $29,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.70 for the present operating margin

+71.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognex Corp. stands at +21.42. The total capital return value is set at 18.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.77. Equity return is now at value 12.01, with 8.75 for asset returns.

Based on Cognex Corp. (CGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.69. Total debt to assets is 2.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cognex Corp. (CGNX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.