Cigna Group (CI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.92 in relation to its previous close of 291.76. However, the company has experienced a 3.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that In the latest trading session, Cigna (CI) closed at $294.45, marking a +0.92% move from the previous day.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is 13.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CI is 0.68.

The public float for CI is 290.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On October 12, 2023, CI’s average trading volume was 1.29M shares.

CI’s Market Performance

CI stock saw an increase of 3.29% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.76% and a quarterly increase of 9.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for Cigna Group (CI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.43% for CI stock, with a simple moving average of 4.81% for the last 200 days.

CI Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +3.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $287.92. In addition, Cigna Group saw -11.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from Ryan Cynthia, who sale 3,768 shares at the price of $282.22 back on Aug 29. After this action, Ryan Cynthia now owns 5,503 shares of Cigna Group, valued at $1,063,405 using the latest closing price.

Jones Nicole S, the EVP, General Counsel of Cigna Group, sale 7,819 shares at $276.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Jones Nicole S is holding 30,069 shares at $2,164,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cigna Group stands at +3.70. The total capital return value is set at 10.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.76. Equity return is now at value 14.57, with 4.55 for asset returns.

Based on Cigna Group (CI), the company’s capital structure generated 70.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.37. Total debt to assets is 22.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cigna Group (CI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.