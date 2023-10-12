China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s (CPHI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, CPHI stock has gone down by -8.29%, with a monthly decline of -10.16% and a quarterly plunge of -64.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.05% for China Pharma Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.97% for CPHI’s stock, with a -73.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) by analysts is $45.00, The public float for CPHI is 11.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of CPHI was 979.77K shares.

CPHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) has jumped by 0.08 compared to previous close of 0.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Pulse2 reported 2022-12-06 that The stock price of China Pharma (CPHI) has been volatile this week. This is why.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPHI stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for CPHI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CPHI in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $6 based on the research report published on January 08, 2010 of the previous year 2010.

CPHI Trading at -33.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.23%, as shares sank -12.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPHI fell by -8.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1389. In addition, China Pharma Holdings Inc. saw -86.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.79 for the present operating margin

-6.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Pharma Holdings Inc. stands at -49.02. The total capital return value is set at -22.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.93. Equity return is now at value -74.58, with -18.58 for asset returns.

Based on China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI), the company’s capital structure generated 204.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.