China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ: CJJD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.02 compared to its previous closing price of 0.23. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-05-02 that Small-cap Chinese stocks have been attracting plenty of attention in recent days, according to data from Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

The 36-month beta value for CJJD is also noteworthy at -0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CJJD is $84.00, The public float for CJJD is 32.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume of CJJD on October 12, 2023 was 427.25K shares.

CJJD’s Market Performance

The stock of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) has seen a 14.80% increase in the past week, with a -9.90% drop in the past month, and a -45.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.23% for CJJD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.62% for CJJD’s stock, with a -87.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CJJD Trading at -14.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJJD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares sank -5.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJJD rose by +17.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2366. In addition, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc saw -93.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJJD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.06 for the present operating margin

+23.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc stands at -14.20. The total capital return value is set at -32.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.58. Equity return is now at value -100.42, with -21.42 for asset returns.

Based on China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD), the company’s capital structure generated 234.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.06. Total debt to assets is 46.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In summary, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.