Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) by analysts is $34.00, which is $9.89 above the current market price. The public float for CERE is 68.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.88% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of CERE was 707.57K shares.

CERE) stock’s latest price update

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERE)’s stock price has plunge by 5.70relation to previous closing price of 22.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.16% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-29 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cerevel Therapeutics, (Nasdaq: CERE), a company dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases, announced that members of the management team will participate in the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. President and chief executive officer Ron Renaud will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 AM ET.

CERE’s Market Performance

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) has seen a 11.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.68% gain in the past month and a -20.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.35% for CERE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.85% for CERE’s stock, with a -14.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CERE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CERE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CERE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CERE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $33 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CERE Trading at 8.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERE rose by +12.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.47. In addition, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc saw -23.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERE starting from COLES N ANTHONY, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $24.07 back on Sep 07. After this action, COLES N ANTHONY now owns 2,704 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc, valued at $1,203,415 using the latest closing price.

Burgess Paul D., the See Remarks of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc, purchase 21,880 shares at $22.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Burgess Paul D. is holding 21,880 shares at $501,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERE

The total capital return value is set at -46.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.17. Equity return is now at value -98.73, with -53.19 for asset returns.

Based on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.03. Total debt to assets is 41.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.