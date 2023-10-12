Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Central Puerto ADR (NYSE: CEPU) is above average at 13.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) is $8.00, which is $1.6 above the current market price. The public float for CEPU is 115.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CEPU on October 12, 2023 was 293.05K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

CEPU) stock’s latest price update

Central Puerto ADR (NYSE: CEPU) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.61 in relation to its previous close of 6.06. However, the company has experienced a 15.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Fernando Bonnet – Chief Executive Officer Pablo Calderone – Corporate Finance and Investor Relations Manager Conference Call Participants Martín Arancet – Balanz Capital Operator Good morning ladies and gentlemen.

CEPU’s Market Performance

CEPU’s stock has risen by 15.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.23% and a quarterly drop of -8.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.12% for Central Puerto ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.05% for CEPU stock, with a simple moving average of 1.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEPU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEPU stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CEPU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CEPU in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CEPU Trading at 0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEPU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEPU rose by +15.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.99. In addition, Central Puerto ADR saw 7.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CEPU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.36 for the present operating margin

+47.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Central Puerto ADR stands at +18.78. The total capital return value is set at 19.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.12. Equity return is now at value 4.61, with 3.15 for asset returns.

Based on Central Puerto ADR (CEPU), the company’s capital structure generated 24.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.54. Total debt to assets is 16.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.