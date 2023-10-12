Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) Stock Experiences -0.56% Monthly Change

In the past week, CAN stock has gone down by -3.76%, with a monthly decline of -0.56% and a quarterly plunge of -39.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.12% for Canaan Inc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.68% for CAN’s stock, with a -28.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for CAN is also noteworthy at 3.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CAN is 149.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.11% of that float. The average trading volume of CAN on October 12, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

CAN) stock’s latest price update

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.19 in comparison to its previous close of 1.83, however, the company has experienced a -3.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-26 that While the allure of cryptocurrency investments has undoubtedly captivated the market’s attention, it’s perhaps wise for investors to consider blockchain stocks to sell. This is not a call made in isolation.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CAN Trading at -14.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAN fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8170. In addition, Canaan Inc ADR saw -13.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAN

Equity return is now at value -43.90, with -33.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.