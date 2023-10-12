Calix Inc (CALX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Calix Inc (NYSE: CALX) is 71.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CALX is 1.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Calix Inc (CALX) is $76.88, which is $32.05 above the current market price. The public float for CALX is 58.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.05% of that float. On October 12, 2023, CALX’s average trading volume was 602.78K shares.

CALX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Calix Inc (NYSE: CALX) has increased by 0.02 when compared to last closing price of 45.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-09 that Calix has a strong position in the market through its focus on network service levels and managed services. CALX is reshaping the broadband market with its service-oriented approach, streamlining infrastructure and offering higher levels of customer satisfaction. I am seeking a more proven track record of maintaining strong growth during economic downturns and consistent cash generation to become bullish.

CALX’s Market Performance

Calix Inc (CALX) has experienced a 2.78% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.17% drop in the past month, and a -10.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.65% for CALX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.58% for CALX stock, with a simple moving average of -8.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CALX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CALX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CALX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CALX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $49 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CALX Trading at 3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CALX rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.14. In addition, Calix Inc saw -33.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CALX starting from LISTWIN DONALD J, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $43.15 back on Aug 04. After this action, LISTWIN DONALD J now owns 497,533 shares of Calix Inc, valued at $4,315,000 using the latest closing price.

Collins John Matthew, the Chief Commercial Ops Officer of Calix Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $47.12 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Collins John Matthew is holding 0 shares at $471,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CALX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.06 for the present operating margin

+49.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Calix Inc stands at +4.73. The total capital return value is set at 8.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.46. Equity return is now at value 6.53, with 5.11 for asset returns.

Based on Calix Inc (CALX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.80. Total debt to assets is 2.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Calix Inc (CALX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.