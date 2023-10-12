Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO)’s stock price has increased by 0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 70.94. However, the company has seen a 1.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Brown & Brown (BRO) completes the pending acquisition of Kentro, which will help it boost its presence in the UK.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRO is 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BRO is 236.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRO on October 12, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

BRO’s Market Performance

BRO stock saw a decrease of 1.53% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.84% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.31% for Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.27% for BRO stock, with a simple moving average of 11.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRO stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BRO by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BRO in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $76 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRO Trading at -0.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.57. In addition, Brown & Brown Inc. saw 25.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRO starting from Masojada Bronislaw Edmund, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $65.78 back on Jun 21. After this action, Masojada Bronislaw Edmund now owns 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown Inc., valued at $263,120 using the latest closing price.

PROCTOR H PALMER JR, the Director of Brown & Brown Inc., sale 448 shares at $65.68 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that PROCTOR H PALMER JR is holding 0 shares at $29,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Brown & Brown Inc. stands at +18.44. The total capital return value is set at 15.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.88. Equity return is now at value 15.39, with 5.46 for asset returns.

Based on Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO), the company’s capital structure generated 90.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.59. Total debt to assets is 32.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.