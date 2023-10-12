Brink’s Co. (BCO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Brink’s Co. (NYSE: BCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BCO is at 1.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BCO is $92.50, which is $27.34 above the current market price. The public float for BCO is 45.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.69% of that float. The average trading volume for BCO on October 12, 2023 was 199.08K shares.

The stock price of Brink’s Co. (NYSE: BCO) has dropped by -5.22 compared to previous close of 73.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-05 that The Brink’s Company delivers beneficial guidance for 2023, including lower net leverage and growing FCF. Investments in infrastructure, innovations, and acquisitions could enhance FCF margins. Communication efforts on dividend distribution and stock repurchase programs may accelerate demand for BCO stock.

BCO’s Market Performance

Brink’s Co. (BCO) has seen a -3.32% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.68% decline in the past month and a 3.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for BCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.20% for BCO’s stock, with a 3.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $92 based on the research report published on March 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BCO Trading at -5.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -8.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCO fell by -3.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.17. In addition, Brink’s Co. saw 29.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCO starting from Parker Arthelbert Louis, who sale 1,650 shares at the price of $74.00 back on Aug 24. After this action, Parker Arthelbert Louis now owns 3,036 shares of Brink’s Co., valued at $122,100 using the latest closing price.

Bossart Dominik, the EVP of Brink’s Co., sale 15,000 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Bossart Dominik is holding 35,291 shares at $1,050,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+23.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brink’s Co. stands at +3.83. The total capital return value is set at 11.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.84. Equity return is now at value 29.01, with 1.87 for asset returns.

Based on Brink’s Co. (BCO), the company’s capital structure generated 833.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.29. Total debt to assets is 58.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 787.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brink’s Co. (BCO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.