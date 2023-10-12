BeyondSpring Inc (BYSI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.10.

The public float for BYSI is 23.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.25% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of BYSI was 37.84K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

BYSI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) has increased by 6.60 when compared to last closing price of 0.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.41% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-27 that NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) (“BeyondSpring” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on using a groundbreaking technology platform for drug discovery and developing innovative therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients with high unmet medical needs, today announced the presentation of a poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting, taking place on November 3 through 5 in San Diego, CA.

BYSI’s Market Performance

BYSI’s stock has fallen by -3.41% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.29% and a quarterly drop of -35.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.77% for BeyondSpring Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.83% for BYSI’s stock, with a -45.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYSI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BYSI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BYSI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on December 02, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BYSI Trading at -18.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.13%, as shares sank -22.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYSI fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7828. In addition, BeyondSpring Inc saw -61.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, BeyondSpring Inc (BYSI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.