Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Beyond Air Inc (NASDAQ: XAIR)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.71 in comparison to its previous close of 2.41, however, the company has experienced a 2.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-04 that GARDEN CITY, N.Y. and HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Cancer, Ltd., an affiliate of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) that is developing ultra-high concentration nitric oxide (UNO) as an immunotherapeutic for solid tumors, today announced that Beyond Cancer, Ltd. will present two proffered posters at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research-National Cancer Institute-European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (AACR-NCI-EORTC) International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics 2023, which is scheduled to be held October 11th – 15th in Boston, Massachusetts. Abstracts are scheduled to be released to AACR-NCI-EORTC registrants today 12:00 pm U.S. ET.

The 36-month beta value for XAIR is also noteworthy at -0.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for XAIR is $14.17, which is $12.63 above than the current price. The public float for XAIR is 25.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.95% of that float. The average trading volume of XAIR on October 12, 2023 was 428.02K shares.

XAIR’s Market Performance

XAIR stock saw a decrease of 2.33% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -31.03% and a quarterly a decrease of -44.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.62% for Beyond Air Inc (XAIR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.73% for XAIR’s stock, with a -56.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XAIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XAIR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for XAIR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for XAIR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $10 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XAIR Trading at -24.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XAIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.90%, as shares sank -29.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XAIR rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Beyond Air Inc saw -66.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XAIR starting from Carey Robert, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $2.69 back on Aug 28. After this action, Carey Robert now owns 1,225,160 shares of Beyond Air Inc, valued at $673,750 using the latest closing price.

Carey Robert, the Director of Beyond Air Inc, purchase 75,050 shares at $2.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Carey Robert is holding 975,160 shares at $207,453 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XAIR

The total capital return value is set at -81.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.79. Equity return is now at value -116.12, with -71.51 for asset returns.

Based on Beyond Air Inc (XAIR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.65. Total debt to assets is 5.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.88.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Beyond Air Inc (XAIR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.