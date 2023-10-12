BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.17 in comparison to its previous close of 4.26, however, the company has experienced a 1.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-11-23 that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR ) Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call November 23, 2022 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Belen Fourcade – Investor Relations Ines Lanusse – Investor Relations Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for waiting.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BBAR is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) is $4.50, which is $0.19 above the current market price. The public float for BBAR is 204.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% of that float. On October 12, 2023, BBAR’s average trading volume was 623.53K shares.

BBAR’s Market Performance

BBAR stock saw a decrease of 1.89% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.35% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.46% for BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.75% for BBAR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.55% for the last 200 days.

BBAR Trading at -11.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares sank -15.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.47. In addition, BBVA Argentina ADR saw 16.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BBVA Argentina ADR stands at +8.26. The total capital return value is set at 73.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.29. Equity return is now at value 19.26, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.34. Total debt to assets is 1.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.