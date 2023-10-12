AZZ Inc (AZZ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ) has surged by 5.71 when compared to previous closing price of 45.90, but the company has seen a 10.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that AZZ’s Q2 earnings and sales beat estimates. The company’s top line deteriorates due to lower sales from the Precoat Metal segment despite improved sales from the metal coating segment.

The price-to-earnings ratio for AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ) is above average at 17.57x. The 36-month beta value for AZZ is also noteworthy at 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AZZ is $61.25, which is $11.48 above than the current price. The public float for AZZ is 24.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume of AZZ on October 12, 2023 was 113.48K shares.

AZZ’s Market Performance

The stock of AZZ Inc (AZZ) has seen a 10.15% increase in the past week, with a 3.94% rise in the past month, and a 12.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for AZZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.62% for AZZ’s stock, with a 16.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZZ stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AZZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZZ in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $64 based on the research report published on August 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AZZ Trading at 4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZZ rose by +10.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.04. In addition, AZZ Inc saw 20.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZZ starting from Lavelle Ken, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $34.68 back on Oct 17. After this action, Lavelle Ken now owns 24,361 shares of AZZ Inc, valued at $69,352 using the latest closing price.

Schlom Philip A, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of AZZ Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $34.99 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that Schlom Philip A is holding 10,212 shares at $104,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.12 for the present operating margin

+20.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for AZZ Inc stands at +5.01. The total capital return value is set at 13.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64. Equity return is now at value 9.41, with 3.45 for asset returns.

Based on AZZ Inc (AZZ), the company’s capital structure generated 127.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.98. Total debt to assets is 48.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In summary, AZZ Inc (AZZ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.