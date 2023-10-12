Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) has dropped by -3.18 compared to previous close of 206.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-11 that Roku and Atlassian emerge as promising tech stocks to consider in October 2023. Atlassian’s transition to cloud-based SaaS subscriptions and AI advancements highlight its innovative edge.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is $226.48, which is $27.03 above the current market price. The public float for TEAM is 149.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEAM on October 12, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

TEAM’s Market Performance

TEAM’s stock has seen a 5.06% increase for the week, with a -5.57% drop in the past month and a 12.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.71% for Atlassian Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.35% for TEAM’s stock, with a 17.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $225 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TEAM Trading at 1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM rose by +5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $198.29. In addition, Atlassian Corporation saw 55.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Cannon-Brookes Michael, who sale 8,241 shares at the price of $206.13 back on Oct 10. After this action, Cannon-Brookes Michael now owns 461,496 shares of Atlassian Corporation, valued at $1,698,735 using the latest closing price.

Farquhar Scott, the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Atlassian Corporation, sale 8,241 shares at $206.13 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Farquhar Scott is holding 461,496 shares at $1,698,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.30 for the present operating margin

+82.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlassian Corporation stands at -13.77. Equity return is now at value -98.31, with -13.04 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.