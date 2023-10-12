Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, IONM stock has gone up by 16.31%, with a monthly decline of -14.85% and a quarterly plunge of -66.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.05% for Assure Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.30% for IONM’s stock, with a -89.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) is $4.00, which is $3.72 above the current market price. The public float for IONM is 5.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IONM on October 12, 2023 was 903.14K shares.

IONM) stock’s latest price update

Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IONM)’s stock price has increased by 22.07 compared to its previous closing price of 0.23. However, the company has seen a 16.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Brett Maas – Investor Relations John Farlinger – Director, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer John Price – Chief Financial Officer Operator Greetings. Welcome to the Assure Holdings Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

IONM Trading at -25.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.21%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONM rose by +16.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2505. In addition, Assure Holdings Corp saw -94.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONM starting from Parsons Preston T, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $3.03 back on Apr 11. After this action, Parsons Preston T now owns 175,025 shares of Assure Holdings Corp, valued at $7,579 using the latest closing price.

Burian Martin Andrew, the Director of Assure Holdings Corp, sale 2,609 shares at $2.84 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Burian Martin Andrew is holding 250 shares at $7,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-221.25 for the present operating margin

-75.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Assure Holdings Corp stands at -274.34. The total capital return value is set at -75.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -97.28. Equity return is now at value -35.52, with -21.46 for asset returns.

Based on Assure Holdings Corp (IONM), the company’s capital structure generated 262.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.42. Total debt to assets is 59.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 234.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.30.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.