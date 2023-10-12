Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.24 in comparison to its previous close of 25.63, however, the company has experienced a 11.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-07 that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Vince Anzalone – Vice President, Investor Relations Chris Anzalone – President & Chief Executive Officer Javier San Martin – Chief Medical Officer James Hamilton – Chief Discovery & Translational Medicine Ken Myszkowski – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Luca Issi – RBC Capital Maury Raycroft – Jefferies Patrick Trucchio – HC Wainwright & Company Keay Nakae – Chardan Edward Tenthoff – Piper Sandler Mani Foroohar – Leerink Partners Mike Ulz – Morgan Stanley Mayank Mamtani – B. Riley Securities Ellie Merle – UBS William Pickering – Bernstein Brendan Smith – TD Cowen Operator Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Conference Call.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) by analysts is $56.00, which is $30.25 above the current market price. The public float for ARWR is 101.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.92% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of ARWR was 904.12K shares.

ARWR’s Market Performance

ARWR’s stock has seen a 11.32% increase for the week, with a -9.07% drop in the past month and a -23.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.44% for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.12% for ARWR’s stock, with a -17.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARWR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ARWR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARWR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARWR Trading at -6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -9.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARWR rose by +11.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.62. In addition, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -34.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARWR starting from Vakiener Victoria, who sale 1,550 shares at the price of $26.33 back on Sep 28. After this action, Vakiener Victoria now owns 21,734 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $40,812 using the latest closing price.

Anzalone Christopher Richard, the Chief Executive Officer of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 57,755 shares at $28.12 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Anzalone Christopher Richard is holding 3,761,338 shares at $1,624,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.39 for the present operating margin

+95.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -72.39. The total capital return value is set at -38.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.72. Equity return is now at value -44.24, with -23.40 for asset returns.

Based on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR), the company’s capital structure generated 20.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.99. Total debt to assets is 11.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.