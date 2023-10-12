Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ARBK is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARBK is $1.86, which is $0.88 above than the current price. The public float for ARBK is 53.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume of ARBK on October 12, 2023 was 344.07K shares.

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ARBK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.92 in relation to its previous close of 1.01. However, the company has experienced a 7.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-26 that While the allure of cryptocurrency investments has undoubtedly captivated the market’s attention, it’s perhaps wise for investors to consider blockchain stocks to sell. This is not a call made in isolation.

ARBK’s Market Performance

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) has seen a 7.92% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.00% decline in the past month and a -56.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.34% for ARBK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.40% for ARBK’s stock, with a -23.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARBK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ARBK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ARBK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $3 based on the research report published on October 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARBK Trading at -4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares sank -0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARBK rose by +7.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +160.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0336. In addition, Argo Blockchain Plc ADR saw 0.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.23 for the present operating margin

+4.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Argo Blockchain Plc ADR stands at -410.09. The total capital return value is set at -3.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.72. Equity return is now at value -210.31, with -91.17 for asset returns.

Based on Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK), the company’s capital structure generated 551.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.66. Total debt to assets is 68.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 467.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.