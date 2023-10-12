Ares Management Corp (ARES) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARES is 1.28. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ARES is $114.69, which is -$1.31 below the current price. The public float for ARES is 150.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARES on October 12, 2023 was 943.46K shares.

ARES) stock’s latest price update

Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.78 in comparison to its previous close of 110.28, however, the company has experienced a 8.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-03 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ares Management Corporation announced today that it will report earnings for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023 on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. Ares Management Corporation will hold its webcast/conference call on the same day at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its third quarter ending September 30, 2023 financial results. All interested parties are invited to participate via telephone or the live webcast,.

ARES’s Market Performance

Ares Management Corp (ARES) has seen a 8.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.23% gain in the past month and a 9.93% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for ARES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.86% for ARES’s stock, with a simple moving average of 24.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $133 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARES Trading at 8.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +5.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES rose by +8.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.28. In addition, Ares Management Corp saw 62.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from KAPLAN DAVID B, who sale 22,442 shares at the price of $100.09 back on Oct 03. After this action, KAPLAN DAVID B now owns 0 shares of Ares Management Corp, valued at $2,246,304 using the latest closing price.

Rosenthal Bennett, the Co-Founder & Chairman of PEG of Ares Management Corp, sale 21,818 shares at $100.09 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Rosenthal Bennett is holding 0 shares at $2,183,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.75 for the present operating margin

+71.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Management Corp stands at +4.90. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.06. Equity return is now at value 18.18, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Management Corp (ARES), the company’s capital structure generated 839.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.35. Total debt to assets is 60.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 831.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ares Management Corp (ARES) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.