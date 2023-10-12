Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) has increased by 0.11 when compared to last closing price of 9.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that Stocks like Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC), Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) and El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO) are benefiting from a rise in restaurant sales.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ARCO is at 1.17.

The public float for ARCO is 123.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.62% of that float. The average trading volume for ARCO on October 12, 2023 was 992.07K shares.

ARCO’s Market Performance

ARCO’s stock has seen a 5.55% increase for the week, with a -6.86% drop in the past month and a -8.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.03% for ARCO’s stock, with a 5.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ARCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARCO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $9 based on the research report published on September 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARCO Trading at -4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -8.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO rose by +5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.47. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc saw 13.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.30 for the present operating margin

+13.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc stands at +3.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.14. Equity return is now at value 54.14, with 6.42 for asset returns.

Based on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO), the company’s capital structure generated 482.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.83. Total debt to assets is 59.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 450.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.35 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.