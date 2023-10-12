Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of TREX Co. Inc. (TREX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for TREX Co. Inc. (NYSE: TREX) is above average at 43.92x. The 36-month beta value for TREX is also noteworthy at 1.47.

The public float for TREX is 107.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.65% of that float. The average trading volume of TREX on October 12, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

TREX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TREX Co. Inc. (NYSE: TREX) has dropped by -3.93 compared to previous close of 59.81. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-10-12 that Some of the tickers on Cramer’s radar for Thursday, Oct. 12, taken directly from my reporter’s notebook.

TREX’s Market Performance

TREX’s stock has fallen by -1.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.61% and a quarterly drop of -17.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.24% for TREX Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.39% for TREX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TREX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TREX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $78 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TREX Trading at -14.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -14.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.57. In addition, TREX Co. Inc. saw 35.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Equity return is now at value 22.56, with 14.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, TREX Co. Inc. (TREX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.