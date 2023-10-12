Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML)

The average price estimated by analysts for SGML is $51.71, which is $24.83 above than the current price. The public float for SGML is 92.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.08% of that float. The average trading volume of SGML on October 12, 2023 was 944.54K shares.

The stock price of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) has dropped by -4.80 compared to previous close of 28.34. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-08 that To be quite blunt, the bird’s-eye-view narrative of lithium stocks to make you rich practically sells itself. While gold may continue to be the monetary precious metal of choice, the commodity of the future increasingly looks like it will be lithium.

SGML’s Market Performance

SGML’s stock has fallen by -9.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.03% and a quarterly drop of -32.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.52% for Sigma Lithium Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.50% for SGML’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.69% for the last 200 days.

SGML Trading at -19.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.27%, as shares sank -26.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGML fell by -9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.63. In addition, Sigma Lithium Corporation saw -4.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SGML

The total capital return value is set at -57.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.51. Equity return is now at value -91.68, with -56.68 for asset returns.

Based on Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML), the company’s capital structure generated 2.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.96. Total debt to assets is 26.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.