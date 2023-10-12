Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) is above average at 20.26x. The 36-month beta value for MCW is also noteworthy at 1.32.

The public float for MCW is 89.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.93% of that float. The average trading volume of MCW on October 12, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

MCW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) has dropped by -3.13 compared to previous close of 5.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2023-08-29 that 2021 was a big year for initial public offerings, including such notables as Roblox ( RBLX, Financial), Bumble ( BMBL, Financial), Rivian ( RIVN, Financial), Figs ( FIGS, Financial), and Oatley ( OTLY, Financial). My favorite, and one that went under the radar to some degree, was Mister Car Wash Inc. ( MCW, Financial).

MCW’s Market Performance

MCW’s stock has risen by 1.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.84% and a quarterly drop of -43.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.32% for Mister Car Wash Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.59% for MCW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.19% for the last 200 days.

MCW Trading at -14.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares sank -7.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCW rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.64. In addition, Mister Car Wash Inc saw -39.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCW starting from Lai John Lo-minn, who sale 198,200 shares at the price of $6.01 back on Sep 18. After this action, Lai John Lo-minn now owns 2,564,226 shares of Mister Car Wash Inc, valued at $1,191,182 using the latest closing price.

Lai John Lo-minn, the Chief Executive Officer of Mister Car Wash Inc, sale 77,730 shares at $6.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Lai John Lo-minn is holding 960,000 shares at $467,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+57.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mister Car Wash Inc stands at +12.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.75. Equity return is now at value 11.16, with 3.34 for asset returns.

Based on Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW), the company’s capital structure generated 213.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.11. Total debt to assets is 57.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 208.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.