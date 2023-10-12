Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lemaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT) is above average at 45.19x. The 36-month beta value for LMAT is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LMAT is $67.86, which is $16.77 above than the current price. The public float for LMAT is 19.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.70% of that float. The average trading volume of LMAT on October 12, 2023 was 109.51K shares.

LMAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lemaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT) has decreased by -11.93 when compared to last closing price of 58.01.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-21 that BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that David Roberts, President, will present at 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at 11:40 AM ET in New York City.

LMAT’s Market Performance

Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) has experienced a -7.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.89% drop in the past month, and a -21.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for LMAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.08% for LMAT’s stock, with a -8.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMAT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for LMAT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LMAT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $70 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LMAT Trading at -10.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares sank -8.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMAT fell by -7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.95. In addition, Lemaitre Vascular Inc saw 11.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMAT starting from Ross Bridget A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $64.24 back on Jun 02. After this action, Ross Bridget A now owns 1,169 shares of Lemaitre Vascular Inc, valued at $321,200 using the latest closing price.

LeMaitre George W, the Chairman and CEO of Lemaitre Vascular Inc, sale 7,098 shares at $62.67 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that LeMaitre George W is holding 2,346,310 shares at $444,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.42 for the present operating margin

+61.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lemaitre Vascular Inc stands at +12.77. The total capital return value is set at 10.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.49. Equity return is now at value 9.31, with 8.06 for asset returns.

Based on Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.83. Total debt to assets is 5.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.