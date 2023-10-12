Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) is above average at 2.06x. The 36-month beta value for DQ is also noteworthy at 0.50.

The public float for DQ is 74.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.40% of that float. The average trading volume of DQ on October 12, 2023 was 888.17K shares.

The stock of Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) has decreased by -2.25 when compared to last closing price of 27.56.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-03 that Solar stocks have been under pressure in 2023 as the global energy landscape has shifted. The resurgence of fossil fuels, especially natural gas, has made renewable energy sources less competitive and attractive.

DQ’s Market Performance

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) has experienced a 2.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.67% drop in the past month, and a -30.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.10% for DQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.62% for DQ’s stock, with a -33.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DQ stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DQ in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $32 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DQ Trading at -18.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares sank -19.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.16. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR saw -30.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Equity return is now at value 23.30, with 15.04 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.