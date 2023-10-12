Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX)

The 36-month beta value for AVDX is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AVDX is $13.64, which is $4.43 above than the current price. The public float for AVDX is 149.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.67% of that float. The average trading volume of AVDX on October 12, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

The stock price of AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVDX) has dropped by -0.97 compared to previous close of 9.30. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that The latest trading day saw AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) settling at $9.21, representing a -0.97% change from its previous close.

AVDX’s Market Performance

AVDX’s stock has risen by 3.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.62% and a quarterly drop of -16.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.74% for AvidXchange Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.73% for AVDX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDX stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for AVDX by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for AVDX in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $15.50 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVDX Trading at -6.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDX rose by +3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.25. In addition, AvidXchange Holdings Inc saw -7.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDX starting from Praeger Michael, who sale 59,562 shares at the price of $10.04 back on Aug 17. After this action, Praeger Michael now owns 9,917,588 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc, valued at $598,193 using the latest closing price.

Praeger Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of AvidXchange Holdings Inc, sale 25,789 shares at $10.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Praeger Michael is holding 9,977,150 shares at $260,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.62 for the present operating margin

+52.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvidXchange Holdings Inc stands at -32.02. The total capital return value is set at -10.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.86. Equity return is now at value -12.78, with -4.15 for asset returns.

Based on AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX), the company’s capital structure generated 22.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.66. Total debt to assets is 6.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In summary, AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.