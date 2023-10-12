Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI)

The 36-month beta value for ASTI is also noteworthy at 1.78.

The average price estimated by analysts for ASTI is $60000002048.00, The public float for ASTI is 2.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.65% of that float. The average trading volume of ASTI on October 12, 2023 was 190.45K shares.

ASTI) stock’s latest price update

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ASTI)’s stock price has dropped by -7.91 in relation to previous closing price of 1.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: ASTI ) stock is rising higher on Tuesday due to the company enacting a reverse stock split. This reverse stock split has Ascent Solar Technologies consolidating down 200 shares of ASTI stock into a single share.

ASTI’s Market Performance

ASTI’s stock has fallen by -16.88% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -86.09% and a quarterly drop of -93.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.75% for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -72.64% for ASTI’s stock, with a -98.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASTI Trading at -86.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.80%, as shares sank -86.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -91.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTI fell by -16.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.2688. In addition, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc saw -99.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASTI starting from Forrest Reynolds T., who purchase 52,083 shares at the price of $2.88 back on Sep 28. After this action, Forrest Reynolds T. now owns 52,083 shares of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc, valued at $149,999 using the latest closing price.

Warley Paul P., the Chief Executive Officer of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc, purchase 34,722 shares at $2.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Warley Paul P. is holding 38,222 shares at $99,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTI

Equity return is now at value -2255.19, with -226.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.