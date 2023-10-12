Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO)

The 36-month beta value for CYTO is also noteworthy at 1.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CYTO is $286.10, which is $49.77 above than the current price. The public float for CYTO is 8.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. The average trading volume of CYTO on October 12, 2023 was 296.98K shares.

CYTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) has jumped by 4.76 compared to previous close of 0.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-12 that Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 12, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Thomas Meyer – Founder, Chairman & CEO Covadonga Paneda – Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Altamira Therapeutics First Half 2023 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call.

CYTO’s Market Performance

CYTO’s stock has risen by 11.63% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.88% and a quarterly drop of -42.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.50% for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.96% for CYTO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -83.54% for the last 200 days.

CYTO Trading at -24.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.12%, as shares sank -19.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO rose by +11.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2419. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd saw -95.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4726.45 for the present operating margin

-437.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd stands at -8680.31. The total capital return value is set at -243.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -952.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.