An In-Depth Look at Klaviyo Inc’s (KVYO) Stock Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.27% for KVYO’s stock, with a -0.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KVYO is 18.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.79% of that float. On October 12, 2023, KVYO’s average trading volume was 2.45M shares.

KVYO) stock’s latest price update

Klaviyo Inc (NYSE: KVYO)’s stock price has plunge by -3.34relation to previous closing price of 34.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-10 that Klaviyo helps companies use their first-party data to market to customers. Solid financials and a spacious market opportunity could lead to long-term growth.

KVYO Trading at -0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.02% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVYO rose by +2.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Klaviyo Inc saw 2.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KVYO starting from SUMMIT PARTNERS L P, who sale 4,919,165 shares at the price of $28.32 back on Sep 22. After this action, SUMMIT PARTNERS L P now owns 0 shares of Klaviyo Inc, valued at $139,319,607 using the latest closing price.

Accomplice Fund I, L.P., the 10% Owner of Klaviyo Inc, sale 1,770,049 shares at $28.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Accomplice Fund I, L.P. is holding 663,769 shares at $50,130,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KVYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.64 for the present operating margin

+72.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Klaviyo Inc stands at -10.41.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.