An In-Depth Look at Guess Inc.’s (GES) Stock Performance

The stock of Guess Inc. (GES) has seen a 6.15% increase in the past week, with a -4.05% drop in the past month, and a 11.63% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for GES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.55% for GES’s stock, with a 8.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Guess Inc. (NYSE: GES) is 10.43x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GES is 1.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Guess Inc. (GES) is $27.30, which is $5.03 above the current market price. The public float for GES is 26.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 30.19% of that float. On October 12, 2023, GES’s average trading volume was 973.49K shares.

GES) stock’s latest price update

Guess Inc. (NYSE: GES)’s stock price has plunge by 2.16relation to previous closing price of 21.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.15% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-02 that Stocks like Guess?, Inc. (GES), Sonos, Inc. (SONO), Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) should benefit from the rise in personal spending and income.

Analysts’ Opinion of GES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GES stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for GES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GES in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $31 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GES Trading at 3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GES rose by +6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.49. In addition, Guess Inc. saw 7.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GES starting from Weinswig Deborah, who sale 6,896 shares at the price of $23.03 back on Sep 08. After this action, Weinswig Deborah now owns 19,173 shares of Guess Inc., valued at $158,813 using the latest closing price.

Weinswig Deborah, the Director of Guess Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $20.67 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Weinswig Deborah is holding 26,069 shares at $413,466 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.13 for the present operating margin

+42.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guess Inc. stands at +5.51. The total capital return value is set at 13.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.90. Equity return is now at value 31.81, with 5.95 for asset returns.

Based on Guess Inc. (GES), the company’s capital structure generated 212.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.97. Total debt to assets is 46.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 172.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Guess Inc. (GES) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.