An In-Depth Look at Genmab ADR’s (GMAB) Stock Performance

The stock of Genmab ADR (GMAB) has seen a -5.69% decrease in the past week, with a -9.14% drop in the past month, and a -17.57% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.54% for GMAB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.22% for GMAB’s stock, with a -14.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genmab ADR (NASDAQ: GMAB) is 32.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GMAB is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for GMAB is 653.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. On October 12, 2023, GMAB’s average trading volume was 489.53K shares.

GMAB) stock’s latest price update

Genmab ADR (NASDAQ: GMAB)’s stock price has plunge by -6.49relation to previous closing price of 35.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.69% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-05 that Zai Lab Ltd.’s American depositary receipts ZLAB, +2.47% jumped 14% premarket on Tuesday after Seagen Inc. SGEN, +0.89% and Genmab A/S GMAB, +0.24% announced that Tivdak, their treatment for cervical cancer, improved patients’ overall survival in a late-stage study.

GMAB Trading at -10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -13.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMAB fell by -5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.67. In addition, Genmab ADR saw -22.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GMAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Genmab ADR stands at +37.83. The total capital return value is set at 25.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.86. Equity return is now at value 17.25, with 15.45 for asset returns.

Based on Genmab ADR (GMAB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.13. Total debt to assets is 1.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Genmab ADR (GMAB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.