An In-Depth Look at Aterian Inc’s (ATER) Stock Performance

The stock of Aterian Inc (ATER) has seen a 20.23% increase in the past week, with a 10.06% gain in the past month, and a -41.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.99% for ATER. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.41% for ATER’s stock, with a -48.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATER is 1.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aterian Inc (ATER) is $0.75, which is $0.88 above the current market price. The public float for ATER is 72.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.91% of that float. On October 12, 2023, ATER’s average trading volume was 869.79K shares.

ATER) stock’s latest price update

Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER)’s stock price has plunge by 13.90relation to previous closing price of 0.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 20.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Aterian (ATER) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Analysts’ Opinion of ATER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATER stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ATER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATER in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $3 based on the research report published on January 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATER Trading at 5.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.85%, as shares surge +12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATER rose by +20.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3188. In addition, Aterian Inc saw -51.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATER starting from Zahut Roi Zion, who sale 11,489 shares at the price of $0.34 back on Sep 12. After this action, Zahut Roi Zion now owns 1,339,036 shares of Aterian Inc, valued at $3,906 using the latest closing price.

Sarig Yaniv Zion, the Chief Executive Officer of Aterian Inc, sale 93,378 shares at $0.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Sarig Yaniv Zion is holding 2,982,259 shares at $47,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.07 for the present operating margin

+47.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aterian Inc stands at -88.75. The total capital return value is set at -30.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -120.36. Equity return is now at value -159.51, with -105.74 for asset returns.

Based on Aterian Inc (ATER), the company’s capital structure generated 22.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aterian Inc (ATER) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.