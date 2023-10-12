Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMBO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMEX: AMBO)’s stock price has dropped by -7.20 in relation to previous closing price of 0.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -22.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2021-09-20 that Ambow Education Holding LtdÂ (NYSE: AMBO)Â reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 10.8%Â year-on-year, to RMB 172.3 million ($26.7 million). Gross profit rose 25.7% to RMB 75.9 million ($11.8 million), and the margin expanded 530 basis points Y/Y to 44.1%.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.44.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMBO) is $270.00, The public float for AMBO is 23.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMBO on October 12, 2023 was 131.42K shares.

AMBOâ€™s Market Performance

AMBO stock saw a decrease of -22.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -31.42% and a quarterly a decrease of -35.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.73% for Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMBO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.29% for AMBO’s stock, with a -50.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMBO Trading at -30.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.05%, as shares sank -32.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBO fell by -22.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1687. In addition, Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR saw -57.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.51 for the present operating margin

-0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR stands at -62.35. The total capital return value is set at -21.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03.

Based on Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMBO), the companyâ€™s capital structure generated 148.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.79. Total debt to assets is 45.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the companyâ€™s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ambow Education Holding Ltd ADR (AMBO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.