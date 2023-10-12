Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.04x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.00.

The average price predicted for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) by analysts is $142.75, which is $100.36 above the current market price. The public float for ARE is 171.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.73% of that float. On October 12, 2023, the average trading volume of ARE was 1.00M shares.

ARE) stock’s latest price update

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.01 in comparison to its previous close of 100.45, however, the company has experienced a 3.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-08 that Passive investing is generally more suitable for retail investors due to lower costs, diversification, and no risk of underperforming the market. Yet, the U.S. equity REIT universe has lately opened attractive pockets of opportunity for active investors to cherry-pick specific REITs. Internal divergences within the commercial real estate sector, and the market treating the commercial real estate sector as one homogenous body have created opportunities for active investors to find undervalued REITs.

ARE’s Market Performance

ARE’s stock has risen by 3.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.22% and a quarterly drop of -14.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.84% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.82% for ARE’s stock, with a -20.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ARE Trading at -9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARE rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.87. In addition, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. saw -30.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARE starting from MARCUS JOEL S, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $122.20 back on May 08. After this action, MARCUS JOEL S now owns 351,354 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., valued at $916,500 using the latest closing price.

MARCUS JOEL S, the Executive Chairman of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc., sale 9,000 shares at $168.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that MARCUS JOEL S is holding 388,729 shares at $1,512,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARE

Equity return is now at value 3.09, with 1.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.