Akerna Corp’s (KERN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, KERN stock has gone up by 13.02%, with a monthly decline of -18.18% and a quarterly plunge of -63.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.17% for Akerna Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.95% for KERN’s stock, with a -67.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for KERN is at 2.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KERN is $0.80, which is $1.27 above the current market price. The public float for KERN is 6.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.39% of that float. The average trading volume for KERN on October 12, 2023 was 551.77K shares.

KERN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN) has surged by 15.00 when compared to previous closing price of 0.20, but the company has seen a 13.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-10-02 that Presentation on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10:30 am PT Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – October 2, 2023) – Gryphon Digital Mining, a private company with a leading carbon neutral bitcoin miner with a proposed merger with Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN), announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10:30 am PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Rob Chang, CEO and Director, will be giving the presentation.

Analysts’ Opinion of KERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KERN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for KERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KERN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on July 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

KERN Trading at -27.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.10%, as shares sank -27.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KERN rose by +3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2111. In addition, Akerna Corp saw -66.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.68 for the present operating margin

+19.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akerna Corp stands at -429.65. Equity return is now at value -823.70, with -79.46 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akerna Corp (KERN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.