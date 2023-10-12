Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) is $330.42, which is $38.49 above the current market price. The public float for APD is 218.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APD on October 12, 2023 was 754.42K shares.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD)’s stock price has plunge by 1.04relation to previous closing price of 287.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.11% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Air Products (APD) benefits from its investments in high-return industrial gas projects, project wins and productivity initiatives.

APD’s Market Performance

Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) has experienced a 2.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.72% drop in the past month, and a -2.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for APD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.49% for APD stock, with a simple moving average of 0.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for APD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $317 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APD Trading at 0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APD rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $288.85. In addition, Air Products & Chemicals Inc. saw -5.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APD starting from Major Sean D, who sale 485 shares at the price of $313.00 back on Dec 20. After this action, Major Sean D now owns 14,275 shares of Air Products & Chemicals Inc., valued at $151,803 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.56 for the present operating margin

+26.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Products & Chemicals Inc. stands at +17.67. The total capital return value is set at 10.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.68. Equity return is now at value 15.68, with 7.46 for asset returns.

Based on Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD), the company’s capital structure generated 63.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.78. Total debt to assets is 30.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.